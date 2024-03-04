Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 44th IBCT conducts M-LIDS Live Fire, Pre-deployment Readiness

    MCGREGOR RANGE COMPLEX, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Members of the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducted a live fire exercise with the M-LIDS, or mobile-low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft integrated defeat system, a mobile counter-unmanned aerial system used to detect and track unmanned aerial vehicles and provide combat support during deployment readiness training at McGregor Range Complex, New Mexico March 4.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 22:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914654
    VIRIN: 240304-A-PI656-5976
    Filename: DOD_110159668
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: MCGREGOR RANGE COMPLEX, NM, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, The 44th IBCT conducts M-LIDS Live Fire, Pre-deployment Readiness, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deployment Readiness
    McGregor Range Complex
    Total Force Readiness
    M-LIDS

