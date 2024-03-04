Members of the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducted a live fire exercise with the M-LIDS, or mobile-low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft integrated defeat system, a mobile counter-unmanned aerial system used to detect and track unmanned aerial vehicles and provide combat support during deployment readiness training at McGregor Range Complex, New Mexico March 4.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 22:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914654
|VIRIN:
|240304-A-PI656-5976
|Filename:
|DOD_110159668
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|MCGREGOR RANGE COMPLEX, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The 44th IBCT conducts M-LIDS Live Fire, Pre-deployment Readiness, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
