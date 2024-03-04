Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Heritage Flight Training Course Davis-Monthan AFB

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, Staff Sgt. Nathan Call, Airman 1st Class Robert Cooke, Airman 1st Class Evelyn D'Errico and Airman William Finn

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force demonstration teams assigned to the Air Combat Command complete the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 29- March 4, 2024. Heritage flights were flown with past and current U.S. Air Force aircraft to honor the past, present and future of American airpower. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Evelyn J. D'Errico)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 20:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914653
    VIRIN: 240304-F-TB914-6219
    Filename: DOD_110159666
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US

