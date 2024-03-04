Marine Air Control Squadron (MARS) 24, 2nd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment executed two High Mobility Artillery Rocket (HIMARS) live-fire exercises for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Training Center at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 17, 2024. These activities were synchronized through an agile command and control and intelligence process linked together through long-distance communications. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chevelle K. Gauntlett)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 19:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914646
|VIRIN:
|240217-F-CV974-8791
|Filename:
|DOD_110159553
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JPMRC 24-02: HIMARS, by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT