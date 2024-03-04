Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JPMRC 24-02: HIMARS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DELTA JUNCTION, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett 

    Media Center - Japan

    Marine Air Control Squadron (MARS) 24, 2nd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment executed two High Mobility Artillery Rocket (HIMARS) live-fire exercises for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Training Center at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 17, 2024. These activities were synchronized through an agile command and control and intelligence process linked together through long-distance communications. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chevelle K. Gauntlett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 19:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914646
    VIRIN: 240217-F-CV974-8791
    Filename: DOD_110159553
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPMRC 24-02: HIMARS, by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Artic Angels

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT