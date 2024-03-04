Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC 24-02: Passage of Lines

    DELTA JUNCTION, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion 5th Infantry regiment A company rucks up the western corridor for a Passage of Lines mission to attack B and C Company during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Training Center at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 17, 2024. JPMRC leverages the unique joint training environments of its locations and offers allies and partners exceptional, multinational training opportunities in realistic environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chevelle K. Gauntlett)

    TAGS

    Alaska
    1st Battalion
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Artic Angels
    JPMRC 24-02

