U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion 5th Infantry regiment A company rucks up the western corridor for a Passage of Lines mission to attack B and C Company during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Training Center at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 17, 2024. JPMRC leverages the unique joint training environments of its locations and offers allies and partners exceptional, multinational training opportunities in realistic environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chevelle K. Gauntlett)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 19:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914645
|VIRIN:
|240217-F-CV974-9613
|Filename:
|DOD_110159505
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JPMRC 24-02: Passage of Lines, by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT