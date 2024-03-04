JPMRC 24-02: Passage of Lines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914645" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion 5th Infantry regiment A company rucks up the western corridor for a Passage of Lines mission to attack B and C Company during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Training Center at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 17, 2024. JPMRC leverages the unique joint training environments of its locations and offers allies and partners exceptional, multinational training opportunities in realistic environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chevelle K. Gauntlett)