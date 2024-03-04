Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC 24-02: Air Assault

    DELTA JUNCTION, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett 

    Media Center - Japan

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, kick off the exercise with a joint air assault onto Buffalo Drop Zone near Donnelly Training Area as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Training Center 24-02, Feb. 15, 2024. After 18 months of training, Soldiers demonstrate loading and unloading an aircraft while operating in the coldest part of the Alaskan winter, exposing roughly 10,000 joint, multi-national service members to unforgiving conditions, transferring the division’s expertise in the Arctic in support of the Army, the DoD and the Nation’s Arctic and Defense Strategies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chevelle K. Gauntlett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 18:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914640
    VIRIN: 240215-F-CV974-9185
    Filename: DOD_110159434
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPMRC 24-02: Air Assault, by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    11th Airborne Division
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Artic Angels

