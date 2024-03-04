Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, kick off the exercise with a joint air assault onto Buffalo Drop Zone near Donnelly Training Area as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Training Center 24-02, Feb. 15, 2024. After 18 months of training, Soldiers demonstrate loading and unloading an aircraft while operating in the coldest part of the Alaskan winter, exposing roughly 10,000 joint, multi-national service members to unforgiving conditions, transferring the division’s expertise in the Arctic in support of the Army, the DoD and the Nation’s Arctic and Defense Strategies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chevelle K. Gauntlett)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 18:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914640
|VIRIN:
|240215-F-CV974-9185
|Filename:
|DOD_110159434
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JPMRC 24-02: Air Assault, by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
