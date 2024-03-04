Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 4 March 2024

    MS, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    SrA Trenten Walters, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, recap the 81 TRW's Annual Wing Awards ceremony and preview the upcoming K-9 Veterans Day. They also discuss Keesler's Spouses and Partners survey and remind everyone that Daylight Savings Time begins Sunday, March 10.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 16:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:33
    TAGS

    81 TRW

