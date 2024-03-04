SrA Trenten Walters, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, recap the 81 TRW's Annual Wing Awards ceremony and preview the upcoming K-9 Veterans Day. They also discuss Keesler's Spouses and Partners survey and remind everyone that Daylight Savings Time begins Sunday, March 10.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 16:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|914630
|VIRIN:
|240304-F-PI774-2168
|Filename:
|DOD_110159022
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler News 4 March 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
