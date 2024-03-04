Summer engineering interns with the USACE Omaha District tour the Offutt Air Force Base flood rebuild project.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 15:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914629
|VIRIN:
|230804-A-KS317-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110159002
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|NE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll of USACE Omaha District summer intern tour of Offutt Flood Rebuild Project, by Delanie Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT