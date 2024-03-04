Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll of USACE Omaha District summer intern tour of Offutt Flood Rebuild Project

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NE, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Video by Delanie Stafford 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Summer engineering interns with the USACE Omaha District tour the Offutt Air Force Base flood rebuild project.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 15:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914629
    VIRIN: 230804-A-KS317-2001
    Filename: DOD_110159002
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: NE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of USACE Omaha District summer intern tour of Offutt Flood Rebuild Project, by Delanie Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Offutt AFB
    Omaha District
    Flood Rebuild
    Engineering Interns

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT