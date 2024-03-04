B-Roll from a ceremony and project walk through recognizing the completion of an $11.6 million project in partnership with the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe to address erosion of shoreline banks in Lower Brule, South Dakota.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 15:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914620
|VIRIN:
|230721-A-KS317-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110158841
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|LOWER BRULE, SD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Omaha District completes first construction project under Tribal Partnership Program, by Delanie Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
