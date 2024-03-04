Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Omaha District completes first construction project under Tribal Partnership Program

    LOWER BRULE, SD, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Video by Delanie Stafford 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    B-Roll from a ceremony and project walk through recognizing the completion of an $11.6 million project in partnership with the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe to address erosion of shoreline banks in Lower Brule, South Dakota.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 15:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914620
    VIRIN: 230721-A-KS317-2001
    Filename: DOD_110158841
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: LOWER BRULE, SD, US

    This work, Omaha District completes first construction project under Tribal Partnership Program, by Delanie Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Environmental Remediation
    Lower Brule
    Omaha Distric
    Tribal Partnership Program

