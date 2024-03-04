Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Readi-Made 2024 EP-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Video by Daniel Alexander 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    Current news and events at Fleet Readiness Center Southeast in Jacksonville, FL.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 15:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 914614
    VIRIN: 240327-N-ZL507-1001
    Filename: DOD_110158806
    Length: 00:09:25
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readi-Made 2024 EP-1, by Daniel Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    NAVAIR
    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast
    COMFRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT