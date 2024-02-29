Mark Struve’s foot in the door to becoming an Army Civilian was volunteering at the Rock Island Arsenal Museum. Are you looking for that foot in the door? The BEYA career fair offers just that!
Video originally published February 10, 2023 and repurposed as a social media reel on February 15, 2024 at Rock Island Arsenal.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 13:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914601
|VIRIN:
|240215-A-IK992-5841
|Filename:
|DOD_110158523
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mark Struve's foot in the door, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT