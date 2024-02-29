Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mark Struve's foot in the door

    UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Mark Struve's foot in the door to becoming an Army Civilian was volunteering at the Rock Island Arsenal Museum. Are you looking for that foot in the door? The BEYA career fair offers just that!

    Video originally published February 10, 2023 and repurposed as a social media reel on February 15, 2024 at Rock Island Arsenal.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914601
    VIRIN: 240215-A-IK992-5841
    Filename: DOD_110158523
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: US

    This work, Mark Struve's foot in the door, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BEYA
    Career Progression
    Army Civilian
    7-9-11

