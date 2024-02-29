video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mark Struve’s foot in the door to becoming an Army Civilian was volunteering at the Rock Island Arsenal Museum. Are you looking for that foot in the door? The BEYA career fair offers just that!



Video originally published February 10, 2023 and repurposed as a social media reel on February 15, 2024 at Rock Island Arsenal.