APS-1 is located in North America

Army Prepositioned Stocks are located worldwide. Equipment stored at each location is based on the operational needs of the combatant commander in the associated theater of operations. APS-1 is located in the continental United States and is used to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.



Video product created for social media reel. Photos in the video were provided by DVIDS. Created February 29, 2024, at Rock Island Arsenal.