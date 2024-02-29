Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Air Chiefs Symposium 2024 highlight video

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    03.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Video highlighting the African Air Chiefs Symposium 2024 hosted in Tunis, Tunisia from Feb 26 to Mar. 1. The AACS is sponsored by the Tunisian Air Force with U.S. Air Forces Africa, consisting of air chief representation from 37 African delegations, discussing common interests across the continent and fostering cooperation among African Air Chiefs. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 14:15
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 914578
    VIRIN: 240304-D-AV821-2897
    Filename: DOD_110158073
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: TUNIS, TN

    TAGS

    Tunisia
    AFAFRICA
    African Air Chiefs Symposium
    AAAF
    AACS 22
    Association of African Air Forces

