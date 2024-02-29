African Air Chiefs Symposium 2024 highlight video

Video highlighting the African Air Chiefs Symposium 2024 hosted in Tunis, Tunisia from Feb 26 to Mar. 1. The AACS is sponsored by the Tunisian Air Force with U.S. Air Forces Africa, consisting of air chief representation from 37 African delegations, discussing common interests across the continent and fostering cooperation among African Air Chiefs. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan Valle)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 14:15
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|914578
|VIRIN:
|240304-D-AV821-2897
|Filename:
|DOD_110158073
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|TUNIS, TN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
