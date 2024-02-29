Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surface Line Week 2024: Chili Cook-Off

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophie Pinkham 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    240301-N-EE423-1001 NORFOLK, Va. - Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic Sailors and civilians participated in a chili cook-off, February 23, 2023. This video was made to promote Surface Line Week 2024.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 11:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914569
    VIRIN: 240301-N-EE423-1001
    Filename: DOD_110157954
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surface Line Week 2024: Chili Cook-Off, by PO2 Sophie Pinkham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    surface line week
    Surface Line Week Competition

