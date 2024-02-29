240301-N-EE423-1001 NORFOLK, Va. - Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic Sailors and civilians participated in a chili cook-off, February 23, 2023. This video was made to promote Surface Line Week 2024.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 11:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914569
|VIRIN:
|240301-N-EE423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110157954
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Surface Line Week 2024: Chili Cook-Off, by PO2 Sophie Pinkham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT