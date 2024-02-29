Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. Nicholson Retirement

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Sean LeClaire 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Tracey D. Nicholson, outgoing sergeant major of MCCOG conducts her relief and appointment ceremony on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Feb. 15, 2024. MCCOG executes Marine Corps Department of Defense Information Network Operations and Marine Corps Defensive Cyberspace Operations to enhance freedom of action across warfighting domains while denying the efforts of adversaries by degradation or disruption via cyberspace operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sean R. LeClaire)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 11:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914568
    VIRIN: 240215-M-JW402-1001
    Filename: DOD_110157895
    Length: 00:20:01
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Maj. Nicholson Retirement, by LCpl Sean LeClaire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

