U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Tracey D. Nicholson, outgoing sergeant major of MCCOG conducts her relief and appointment ceremony on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Feb. 15, 2024. MCCOG executes Marine Corps Department of Defense Information Network Operations and Marine Corps Defensive Cyberspace Operations to enhance freedom of action across warfighting domains while denying the efforts of adversaries by degradation or disruption via cyberspace operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sean R. LeClaire)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 11:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914568
|VIRIN:
|240215-M-JW402-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110157895
|Length:
|00:20:01
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sgt. Maj. Nicholson Retirement, by LCpl Sean LeClaire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT