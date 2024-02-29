U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct convoy operations during the Adversary Force Exercise as part of the Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 28, 2024. The purpose of AFX is to create a credible, realistic threat for the exercise forces participating in Service Level Training Exercise 2-24. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 13:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914567
|VIRIN:
|240228-M-GD991-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110157886
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 2 Conducts Convoy Operation During an Adversary Force Exercise, by Cpl Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT