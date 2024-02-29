Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Logistics Battalion 2 Conducts Convoy Operation During an Adversary Force Exercise

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Video by Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct convoy operations during the Adversary Force Exercise as part of the Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 28, 2024. The purpose of AFX is to create a credible, realistic threat for the exercise forces participating in Service Level Training Exercise 2-24. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 13:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914567
    VIRIN: 240228-M-GD991-1001
    Filename: DOD_110157886
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

    2nd MLG
    2nd MARDIV
    USNORTHCOM
    MAGTFTC
    USMCNews
    SLTE 2-24

