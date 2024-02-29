Combat Logistics Battalion 2 Conducts Convoy Operation During an Adversary Force Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct convoy operations during the Adversary Force Exercise as part of the Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 28, 2024. The purpose of AFX is to create a credible, realistic threat for the exercise forces participating in Service Level Training Exercise 2-24. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)