    Introducing new equipment for mission readiness

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron showcase the new MSA G1 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus through various confidence courses at Tyndall Air Force Base, Feb. 23, 2024. The fire fighters, explosive ordnance disposal and emergency management Airmen were able to display the new capabilities and benefits of training with the latest SCBA equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 10:23
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US

    Fire Fighter
    ACC
    Tyndall
    MSA G1 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus

