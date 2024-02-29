Introducing new equipment for mission readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron showcase the new MSA G1 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus through various confidence courses at Tyndall Air Force Base, Feb. 23, 2024. The fire fighters, explosive ordnance disposal and emergency management Airmen were able to display the new capabilities and benefits of training with the latest SCBA equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)