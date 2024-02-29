140126-N-Zv473 NORFOLK, VA - Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic recognizes Quartermaster 2nd Class Ernest Buitron, assigned to USS New York (LPD 21) for being SURFLANT's "elite performer" Feb. 01, 2024. SURFLANT recognizes two EP Sailors each month, selected from a group of over 100 commands that are manned, trained and equipped by SURFLANT.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 11:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914556
|VIRIN:
|240126-N-ZV473-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110157784
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SURFLANT Elite Performer Sailor: Feb. 2024, by PO2 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT