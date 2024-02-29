Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SURFLANT Elite Performer Sailor: Feb. 2024

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emily Casavant 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    140126-N-Zv473 NORFOLK, VA - Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic recognizes Quartermaster 2nd Class Ernest Buitron, assigned to USS New York (LPD 21) for being SURFLANT's "elite performer" Feb. 01, 2024. SURFLANT recognizes two EP Sailors each month, selected from a group of over 100 commands that are manned, trained and equipped by SURFLANT.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 11:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914556
    VIRIN: 240126-N-ZV473-1001
    Filename: DOD_110157784
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: US

    This work, SURFLANT Elite Performer Sailor: Feb. 2024, by PO2 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    uss new york
    surflant

