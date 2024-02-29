Exercise Shanti Prayas IV concluded after 14 days of classes, field trainings, cultural appreciation and graduation at the Birendra Peace Operations Centre from Feb 20 to March 4, 2024. Instructors and Participants shared what they learned and what they expect from peacekeepers if they were ever deployed to their home. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 09:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914554
|VIRIN:
|240304-N-XP917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110157778
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|NP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Shanti Prayas IV | Heroes Becoming, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT