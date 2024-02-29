Shanti Prayas IV | Heroes Becoming

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Exercise Shanti Prayas IV concluded after 14 days of classes, field trainings, cultural appreciation and graduation at the Birendra Peace Operations Centre from Feb 20 to March 4, 2024. Instructors and Participants shared what they learned and what they expect from peacekeepers if they were ever deployed to their home. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel)