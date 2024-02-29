Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shanti Prayas IV | Heroes Becoming

    NEPAL

    03.04.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Exercise Shanti Prayas

    Exercise Shanti Prayas IV concluded after 14 days of classes, field trainings, cultural appreciation and graduation at the Birendra Peace Operations Centre from Feb 20 to March 4, 2024. Instructors and Participants shared what they learned and what they expect from peacekeepers if they were ever deployed to their home. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel)

    Location: NP

    TAGS

    Shanti Prayas IV; USINDOPACOM; United Nations; Nepal; PKO

