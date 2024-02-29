Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CE in One Word - USAFA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Katheryn Jennings 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Check out this video to hear 2nd Lt Richard Brown and 2nd Lt Christopher Soliani reflect on their time at the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 09:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914550
    VIRIN: 240222-O-LT469-8080
    Filename: DOD_110157753
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CE in One Word - USAFA, by Katheryn Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    civil engineers
    usafa
    ce in one word

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT