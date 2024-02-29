The Department of Defense (DoD) theme for Women’s History Month is, “Women Who Have Made Great Achievements,” in recognition of the countless contributions women have made towards creating a positive opportunity for a brighter future. Recently, a number of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Warfare Center employees talked about some of the women who have inspired them.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 09:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914547
|VIRIN:
|230228-N-UM004-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110157739
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSEA Warfare Center employees observe Women’s History Month, by Shawn Procuniar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT