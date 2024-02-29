Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Ordinary Seaman Iva Tamani, describes how she is the first female from her family to join the military during exercise Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Centre on March 2, 2024. This is Tamani’s first exercise representing The Republic of Fiji. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 09:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914546
|VIRIN:
|240302-N-XP917-5303
|Filename:
|DOD_110157738
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|NP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Shanti Prayas IV | Family Ties, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
