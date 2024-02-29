Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shanti Prayas IV | Family Ties

    NEPAL

    03.02.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Exercise Shanti Prayas

    Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Ordinary Seaman Iva Tamani, describes how she is the first female from her family to join the military during exercise Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Centre on March 2, 2024. This is Tamani’s first exercise representing The Republic of Fiji. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    This work, Shanti Prayas IV | Family Ties, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United Nations
    Nepal
    PKO
    USINDOPACOM
    Shanti Prayas IV

