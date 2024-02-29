Shanti Prayas IV | Family Ties

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Ordinary Seaman Iva Tamani, describes how she is the first female from her family to join the military during exercise Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Centre on March 2, 2024. This is Tamani’s first exercise representing The Republic of Fiji. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)