176th Soldiers, Kenya Defence Forces provide medical aid to local Kenyans

U.S. Army Reservists with the 176th Medical Brigade, 807th Medical Command, and Kenya Defence Forces personnel provide humanitarian aid during Justified Accord 2024 (JA24) at Archers Post Sub County Hospital, Archers Post, Kenya, March 1, 2024. JA24 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from Feb. 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by Staff Sgt. Carter Acton)



Shot List:

1. (00:00) WIDE SHOT: Panning shot of entrance to hospital

2. (07:01) WIDE SHOT: Kenyans standing in line to be seen

3. (14:07) MEDIUM SHOT: Kenyans getting height and weight

4. (21:28) WIDE SHOT: Army sergeant collecting patient data

5. (30:19) MEDIUM SHOT: Army sergeant collecting patient data

6. (38:23) MEDIUM SHOT: Tighter shot of Army sergeant collecting patient data

7. (47:18) CLOSE SHOT: Army sergeant writing on pad

8. (55:19) WIDE SHOT: Army medic receives new patient

9. (01:05:20) MEDIUM SHOT: Army medic checks patient’s eyes

10 (01:14:26) CLOSE SHOT: Army medic writes down info

11 (01:24:08) VERY CLOSE: Army medic recording info

12. (01:30:29) WIDE SHOT: Army sergeant uses a stethoscope on patient

13. (01:37:15) MEDIUM SHOT: Army sergeant writes on paper

14.(01:46:04) CLOSE SHOT: Army sergeant writes on paper