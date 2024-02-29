Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    176th Soldiers, Kenya Defence Forces provide medical aid to local Kenyans

    ARCHERS POST, KENYA

    01.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Carter Acton 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Reservists with the 176th Medical Brigade, 807th Medical Command, and Kenya Defence Forces personnel provide humanitarian aid during Justified Accord 2024 (JA24) at Archers Post Sub County Hospital, Archers Post, Kenya, March 1, 2024. JA24 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from Feb. 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by Staff Sgt. Carter Acton)

    Shot List:
    1. (00:00) WIDE SHOT: Panning shot of entrance to hospital
    2. (07:01) WIDE SHOT: Kenyans standing in line to be seen
    3. (14:07) MEDIUM SHOT: Kenyans getting height and weight
    4. (21:28) WIDE SHOT: Army sergeant collecting patient data
    5. (30:19) MEDIUM SHOT: Army sergeant collecting patient data
    6. (38:23) MEDIUM SHOT: Tighter shot of Army sergeant collecting patient data
    7. (47:18) CLOSE SHOT: Army sergeant writing on pad
    8. (55:19) WIDE SHOT: Army medic receives new patient
    9. (01:05:20) MEDIUM SHOT: Army medic checks patient’s eyes
    10 (01:14:26) CLOSE SHOT: Army medic writes down info
    11 (01:24:08) VERY CLOSE: Army medic recording info
    12. (01:30:29) WIDE SHOT: Army sergeant uses a stethoscope on patient
    13. (01:37:15) MEDIUM SHOT: Army sergeant writes on paper
    14.(01:46:04) CLOSE SHOT: Army sergeant writes on paper

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 05:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914517
    VIRIN: 240303-D-GO191-1002
    Filename: DOD_110157542
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: ARCHERS POST, KE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 176th Soldiers, Kenya Defence Forces provide medical aid to local Kenyans, by SSG Carter Acton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MEDCAP
    Humanitarian Aid
    807th Medical Command
    Kenya Defence Forces
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord

