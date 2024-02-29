Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples/NAVFAC Naples Seabees Birthday Spot

    ITALY

    02.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Carter, Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder and Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Rumple

    AFN Naples

    A video celebrating the Seabees birthday.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 04:24
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 914510
    VIRIN: 240227-N-RB149-1001
    Filename: DOD_110157441
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples/NAVFAC Naples Seabees Birthday Spot, by PO2 Nicholas Carter, PO2 Andrew Eder and PO1 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Naples
    Birthday

