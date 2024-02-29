Ramstein and Kaiserslautern Highschool Interns created an AFN Now App music video. This is a fun and entertaining video that highlights what AFN Now can offer.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 03:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914508
|VIRIN:
|240207-A-VB767-5439
|Filename:
|DOD_110157400
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Now Video 1080p, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramstein
Kaiserslautern
