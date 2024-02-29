AFN Now Video 720p

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.07.2024

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Ramstein and Kaiserslautern Highschool Interns created an AFN Now App music video. This is a fun and entertaining video that highlights what AFN Now can offer.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 03:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914507
    VIRIN: 240207-A-VB767-3145
    Filename: DOD_110157399
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE

    afn
    music
    kaiserslautern
    ramstien
    afn now

