    The Blue Diamond and Korean Marines: 70 years of history

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, the commanding general of 1st Marine Division, speaks on the history of the U.S. Marine Corps and the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, Feb. 6, 2024. The Marines and Sailors of 1st MARDIV and the ROK Marine Corps have forged a strong relationship by working together for over 70 years. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Epic Piano Orchestral composed by SilverBoxStudio/stock.adobe.com)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 00:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914501
    VIRIN: 240206-M-OL443-1001
    Filename: DOD_110157193
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

    Korea
    1st Marine Division
    History
    Marines
    Republic of Korea
    ROK Marine Corps

