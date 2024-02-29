The Blue Diamond and Korean Marines: 70 years of history

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, the commanding general of 1st Marine Division, speaks on the history of the U.S. Marine Corps and the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, Feb. 6, 2024. The Marines and Sailors of 1st MARDIV and the ROK Marine Corps have forged a strong relationship by working together for over 70 years. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Epic Piano Orchestral composed by SilverBoxStudio/stock.adobe.com)