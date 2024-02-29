Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualification on USS USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5)

    THAILAND

    03.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion and 1-229th Attack Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division conduct deck landing qualifications on the USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5) while underway in the Gulf of Thailand, during Exercise Cobra Gold 2024. Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. This year is the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)

    USARPAC
    I Corps
    7th Infantry Division
    16th CAB
    CG24
    Cobra Gold 2024

