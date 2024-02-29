16th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualification on USS USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion and 1-229th Attack Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division conduct deck landing qualifications on the USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5) while underway in the Gulf of Thailand, during Exercise Cobra Gold 2024. Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. This year is the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)