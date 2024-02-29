Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMREL Bingo

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    On Feb. 23, 2024, Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo Religious Ministries held a community relations event at the USO Sasebo Nimitz Park. Sailors and students from the Nagasaki International University played bingo to work together and promote integration between the two different cultures. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 23:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914492
    VIRIN: 240223-N-OR754-9996
    Filename: DOD_110157124
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    TAGS

    AFN Sasebo
    Bingo
    COMREL
    Nagasaki International University
    CFAS Religious Ministries

