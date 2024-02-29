On Feb. 23, 2024, Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo Religious Ministries held a community relations event at the USO Sasebo Nimitz Park. Sailors and students from the Nagasaki International University played bingo to work together and promote integration between the two different cultures. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2024 23:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914492
|VIRIN:
|240223-N-OR754-9996
|Filename:
|DOD_110157124
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, COMREL Bingo, by PO3 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT