COMREL Bingo

On Feb. 23, 2024, Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo Religious Ministries held a community relations event at the USO Sasebo Nimitz Park. Sailors and students from the Nagasaki International University played bingo to work together and promote integration between the two different cultures. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner)