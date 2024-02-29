Eighth Army AER Kick-Off Ceremony

Eighth Army held a kick-off ceremony for its Army Emergency Relief campaign for 2024. The event took place at Eighth Army headquarters on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. Video by Pfc. Lee, Ki hyuk.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2024 19:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914486
|VIRIN:
|240301-A-ZZ999-5555
|Filename:
|DOD_110156969
|Length:
|00:11:24
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 31, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
