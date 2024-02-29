Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army AER Kick-Off Ceremony

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 31, SOUTH KOREA

    03.01.2024

    Courtesy Video

    8th Army

    Eighth Army held a kick-off ceremony for its Army Emergency Relief campaign for 2024. The event took place at Eighth Army headquarters on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. Video by Pfc. Lee, Ki hyuk.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 19:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914486
    VIRIN: 240301-A-ZZ999-5555
    Filename: DOD_110156969
    Length: 00:11:24
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 31, KR

    TAGS

    Army Emergency Relief
    AER

