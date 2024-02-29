Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders USO Visit.

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. Marzelle Day 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    The Dallas cowboy cheerleaders visited Camp Humphreys for the 85th USO Tour.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 19:14
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 914485
    VIRIN: 240224-A-WL551-1001
    Filename: DOD_110156959
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    This work, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders USO Visit., by SGT Marzelle Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USO

