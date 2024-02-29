The Dallas cowboy cheerleaders visited Camp Humphreys for the 85th USO Tour.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2024 19:14
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|914485
|VIRIN:
|240224-A-WL551-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110156959
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders USO Visit., by SGT Marzelle Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
