Master Sgt. Carrie McWatters and Master Sgt. James Barnard discuss the history of the 566th Air Force Band

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914481" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carrie McWatters and Master Sgt. James Barnard, both instrumentalists with the 566th Air Force Band, Illinois Air National Guard, discuss the history and impact of the band, and what they hope will be remembered of the band. The unit traces its history to Boise, Idaho in 1941 and later was re-designated as the 566th in 1943. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)