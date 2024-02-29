Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Carrie McWatters and Master Sgt. James Barnard discuss the history of the 566th Air Force Band

    IL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carrie McWatters and Master Sgt. James Barnard, both instrumentalists with the 566th Air Force Band, Illinois Air National Guard, discuss the history and impact of the band, and what they hope will be remembered of the band. The unit traces its history to Boise, Idaho in 1941 and later was re-designated as the 566th in 1943. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 17:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 914481
    VIRIN: 240303-Z-QB509-1001
    Filename: DOD_110156877
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: IL, US

    This work, Master Sgt. Carrie McWatters and Master Sgt. James Barnard discuss the history of the 566th Air Force Band, by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Illinois Air National Guard
    182nd Airlift Wing
    566th Air Force Band
    Air Force We Need

