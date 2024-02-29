Master Sgt. Carrie McWatters and Master Sgt. James Barnard discuss the history of the 566th Air Force Band

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carrie McWatters and Master Sgt. James Barnard, both instrumentalists with the 566th Air Force Band, Illinois Air National Guard, discuss the history and impact of the band, and what they hope will be remembered of the band. The unit traces its history to Boise, Idaho in 1941 and later was re-designated as the 566th in 1943. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)
