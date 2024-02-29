Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Disney Food Services Award

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Monk 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Video shows the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing being inspected during their March training weekend as part of the Air National Guard’s annual “Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Disney Food Service Award Competition.”

    During a two-day evaluation in Sioux City, Iowa, the 185th ARW services flight was judged on food service as well as hospitality excellence.

    Chef Ronald Evans is with The National Restaurant Association. Evans visited Sioux City with a three-person inspection team. Evans explained that the evaluation looks at kitchen operations, that include how food is served, the dining experience, as well as sanitation and food service management.

    The Air National Guard Award is named after the late Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Disney. Evans said that Sioux City is the last of three ANG units being evaluated as part of the 2024 contest that began in late January.

    Evans said the winning Air Guard unit will be announced in coming weeks. The winning air guard unit will attend the Chicago National Restaurant Association food show in May where they will be awarded a giant traveling trophy.

    Evans explained that a top performer from the winning unit is also selected to attend advanced training at the Culinary Training Institute of America in San Antonio, TX.

    The award program allows units from all 54 states and U.S. territories to vie for “Best Food Service” among 90 Air Guard units nationwide.

    The evaluation is a collaborative effort among the National Guard Bureau, the National Restaurant Association, and the Culinary Institute of America. The aim of the program is to improve food quality and service throughout the military services.

    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US

