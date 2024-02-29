B-Roll: Royal Thai Marines Teach 15th MEU Marines About Jungle Survival

U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, learn jungle survival tactics from Royal Thai Marines assigned to 2nd Battalion during Exercise Cobra Gold, Chanthaburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 2, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|03.02.2024
|03.03.2024 11:21
|B-Roll
|914467
|240302-M-HP224-1001
|DOD_110156444
|00:02:16
|CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, TH
|6
|6
