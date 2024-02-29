B-ROLL: Cobra Gold 24 Airfield Seizure

Kingdom of Thailand, Republic of Korea, and U.S. service members execute an amphibious assault exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold in Rayong province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 1, 2024. Participating nations conducted operations simultaneously across multiple locations to refine command and control processes while fostering interoperability. Cobra Gold, now in its 43nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2024 11:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914466
|VIRIN:
|240301-M-WH287-1826
|Filename:
|DOD_110156398
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
