    B-ROLL: Cobra Gold 24 Airfield Seizure

    THAILAND

    03.01.2024

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Kingdom of Thailand, Republic of Korea, and U.S. service members execute an amphibious assault exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold in Rayong province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 1, 2024. Participating nations conducted operations simultaneously across multiple locations to refine command and control processes while fostering interoperability. Cobra Gold, now in its 43nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 11:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914466
    VIRIN: 240301-M-WH287-1826
    Filename: DOD_110156398
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: TH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-ROLL: Cobra Gold 24 Airfield Seizure, by GySgt Antonio Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Interoperability
    Air Assault
    Partnership
    Royal Thai Marines
    CobraGold

