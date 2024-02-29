B-ROLL: Cobra Gold 24 Airfield Seizure

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914466" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Kingdom of Thailand, Republic of Korea, and U.S. service members execute an amphibious assault exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold in Rayong province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 1, 2024. Participating nations conducted operations simultaneously across multiple locations to refine command and control processes while fostering interoperability. Cobra Gold, now in its 43nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)