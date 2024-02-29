3rd Infantry Division Soldiers celebrate Estonian Independence Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914462" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment “Leader Rakkasans,” 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 3rd Infantry Division join Estonian Defense Forces and units from multiple NATO and regional security partner nations participating in a parade and ceremony observing the Estonian Independence Day at Tallinn, Estonia, Feb. 24, 2024. The parade included marching formations and military vehicles from participating nations and concluded with static displays of vehicles and weapon systems. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Don Troxell)