    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers celebrate Estonian Independence Day

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    02.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. Don Troxell 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment “Leader Rakkasans,” 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 3rd Infantry Division join Estonian Defense Forces and units from multiple NATO and regional security partner nations participating in a parade and ceremony observing the Estonian Independence Day at Tallinn, Estonia, Feb. 24, 2024. The parade included marching formations and military vehicles from participating nations and concluded with static displays of vehicles and weapon systems. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Don Troxell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 09:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914462
    VIRIN: 240224-Z-RD685-1001
    Filename: DOD_110156281
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: TALLINN, EE

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    V Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    VBXIII ABN Corps

