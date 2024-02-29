Shanti Prayas IV | From Himalayan Homeland to Military Service

U.S Army Reserve Spc. Kshitiz Shrestha, participating at Shanti Prayas IV, aids his platoon by translating from Nepali to English at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre in Nepal on March 01, 2024. Spc. Shrestha was born in Nepal and entered a military program for his linguistic skills, highlighting the crucial role of language assistance. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland and Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel)
