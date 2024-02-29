Adm. John C. Aquilino Arrives at Shanti Prayas IV

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, arrives for a site visit of Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Centre on Feb. 25, 2024. During his visit, Adm aquilino toured the exercises academic classrooms, field training lanes, and the counter-IED course. Adm. Aquilino conducted his tour alongside Nepali Army Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ashok Raj Sigdel, Directorate General of Military Training, Maj. Gen. Santosh K. Dhakal, and Director of Peace Operations, Brig. Gen. Prem Bahadur Pun. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)