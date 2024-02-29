U.S. Navy Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, arrives for a site visit of Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Centre on Feb. 25, 2024. During his visit, Adm aquilino toured the exercises academic classrooms, field training lanes, and the counter-IED course. Adm. Aquilino conducted his tour alongside Nepali Army Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ashok Raj Sigdel, Directorate General of Military Training, Maj. Gen. Santosh K. Dhakal, and Director of Peace Operations, Brig. Gen. Prem Bahadur Pun. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 22:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914451
|VIRIN:
|240225-M-AS595-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110156011
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Adm. John C. Aquilino Arrives at Shanti Prayas IV, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
