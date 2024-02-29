Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. John C. Aquilino Arrives at Shanti Prayas IV

    NEPAL

    02.25.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Navy Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, arrives for a site visit of Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Centre on Feb. 25, 2024. During his visit, Adm aquilino toured the exercises academic classrooms, field training lanes, and the counter-IED course. Adm. Aquilino conducted his tour alongside Nepali Army Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ashok Raj Sigdel, Directorate General of Military Training, Maj. Gen. Santosh K. Dhakal, and Director of Peace Operations, Brig. Gen. Prem Bahadur Pun. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 22:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914451
    VIRIN: 240225-M-AS595-1001
    Filename: DOD_110156011
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. John C. Aquilino Arrives at Shanti Prayas IV, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United Nations
    Nepal
    PKO
    USINDOPACOM
    Shanti Prayas IV

