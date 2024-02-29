Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st Meu and ARDB conduct force on force training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.29.2024

    Video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines and soldiers with the 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conduct simulated jungle battles in small team tactics training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 29-Mar. 1, 2024. The United States and Japan share common goals in the Indo-Pacific region such as freedom of navigation, economic prosperity within the rules of international law, and deterrence of aggression. Exercises like Iron Fist affirm the U.S. commitment to our allies and our strategic objectives. Iron Fist is annuakl bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengtehn the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S Navy, the JGSDF, and the JMSDF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 20:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914449
    VIRIN: 240229-M-QS704-2001
    Filename: DOD_110155914
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Meu and ARDB conduct force on force training, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Simulation
    Bilateral
    Patrol
    JSDF
    Iron Fist
    ARDB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT