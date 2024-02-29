31st Meu and ARDB conduct force on force training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and soldiers with the 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conduct simulated jungle battles in small team tactics training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 29-Mar. 1, 2024. The United States and Japan share common goals in the Indo-Pacific region such as freedom of navigation, economic prosperity within the rules of international law, and deterrence of aggression. Exercises like Iron Fist affirm the U.S. commitment to our allies and our strategic objectives. Iron Fist is annuakl bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengtehn the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S Navy, the JGSDF, and the JMSDF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)