    Video and pictures of the preparation and airdrop of 38,000 meals to the people of Gaza on Mar. 2.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Video and pictures of the preparation and airdrop of 38,000 meals to the people of Gaza on Mar. 2.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 19:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914447
    VIRIN: 240302-D-D0477-1001
    Filename: DOD_110155874
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US

    This work, Video and pictures of the preparation and airdrop of 38,000 meals to the people of Gaza on Mar. 2., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM

