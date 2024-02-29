Video and pictures of the preparation and airdrop of 38,000 meals to the people of Gaza on Mar. 2.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 19:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914447
|VIRIN:
|240302-D-D0477-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110155874
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
