285th Aviation Battalion Aerial Gunnery Exercise B-roll

Soldiers of 2-285th Bravo Company conduct an aerial gunnery exercise in order to qualify at Gila Bend Range Complex in Gila Bend, Ariz. on March 1st, 2024. Central to the importance of teamwork in the AZNG is the establishment of mutual trust. Trust forms the bedrock of any successful team, and the reliance on teammates for support is non-negotiable. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Anthony Nadeau)
|03.01.2024
|03.03.2024 13:59
|B-Roll
|914445
|240301-Z-FX017-1074
|DOD_110155837
|00:03:26
|GILA BEND, AZ, US
|0
|0
