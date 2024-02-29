285th Aviation Battalion Aerial Gunnery Exercise B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of 2-285th Bravo Company conduct an aerial gunnery exercise in order to qualify at Gila Bend Range Complex in Gila Bend, Ariz. on March 1st, 2024. Central to the importance of teamwork in the AZNG is the establishment of mutual trust. Trust forms the bedrock of any successful team, and the reliance on teammates for support is non-negotiable. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Anthony Nadeau)