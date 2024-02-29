Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    285th Aviation Battalion Aerial Gunnery Exercise B-roll

    GILA BEND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Video by Spc. Anthony Nadeau 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of 2-285th Bravo Company conduct an aerial gunnery exercise in order to qualify at Gila Bend Range Complex in Gila Bend, Ariz. on March 1st, 2024. Central to the importance of teamwork in the AZNG is the establishment of mutual trust. Trust forms the bedrock of any successful team, and the reliance on teammates for support is non-negotiable. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Anthony Nadeau)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 13:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914445
    VIRIN: 240301-Z-FX017-1074
    Filename: DOD_110155837
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: GILA BEND, AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 285th Aviation Battalion Aerial Gunnery Exercise B-roll, by SPC Anthony Nadeau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arizona national guard
    exercise
    aerial gunnery
    AZNG
    285th aviation battalion

