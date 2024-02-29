Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    See one, do one, teach one

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAINT LUCIA

    03.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and partner nation medical personnel discuss the exchange of knowledge and best practices at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, March 1, 2024. The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with St. Lucia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 14:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914430
    VIRIN: 240301-F-ZB805-2762
    Filename: DOD_110155676
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: LC

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, See one, do one, teach one, by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical Aid
    partnership
    LAMAT24
    Saint Lucia (Saint Lucia)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT