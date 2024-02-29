Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Warrior 2024 Water Combat Survival Training

    STARKE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Video by Spc. Christian Wilson 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers participate in a Water Combat Survival event during Best Warrior 2024 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, March 2, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 15:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914427
    VIRIN: 240302-A-RK151-1424
    Filename: DOD_110155654
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: STARKE, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior 2024 Water Combat Survival Training, by SPC Christian Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FLANG
    Best Warrior Competition

