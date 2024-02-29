Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Cortez attends Palmetto Little League’s opening day

    PALMETTO, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station Cortez boat crew participates in Palmetto Little League’s opening day ceremony, supporting the Coast Guard community relations mission in Blackstone Park, Feb. 24, 2024. Fostering a positive relationship within the community Station Cortez lives and operates in helped develop, maintain and improve public understanding of the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 11:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914423
    VIRIN: 240224-G-CX249-1001
    Filename: DOD_110155568
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: PALMETTO, FL, US

    This work, Coast Guard Station Cortez attends Palmetto Little League’s opening day, by PO3 Santiago Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Community

