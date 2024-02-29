B-Roll: 15th MEU, Royal Thai Marines Host Combat Marksmanship Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. and Royal Thai Marines participate in a Combat Marksmanship Program range during Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 29, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)