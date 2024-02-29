Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 15th MEU, Royal Thai Marines Host Combat Marksmanship Program

    CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, THAILAND

    02.29.2024

    Video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. and Royal Thai Marines participate in a Combat Marksmanship Program range during Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 29, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 10:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914418
    VIRIN: 240229-M-HP224-3001
    Filename: DOD_110155477
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, TH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 15th MEU, Royal Thai Marines Host Combat Marksmanship Program, by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CobraGold, 15th MEU, Partnership, Readiness, Weapons Handling, Competition

