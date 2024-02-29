Originally developed in 1985, the Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) provides the Marine Corps and Geographic Combatant Commanders with the ability to partner with, compliment, enable, and integrate with the Joint and Coalition Special Operations Forces in support of daily campaigning, crisis response, and integrated deterrence missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elton Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 10:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914414
|VIRIN:
|240301-M-BD159-9732
|Filename:
|DOD_110155404
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MEU (SOC) Trailer, by Cpl Elton Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
