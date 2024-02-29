Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force, Army airdrop 66 pallets of humanitarian aid to Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.02.2024

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Three U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules loaded with humanitarian aid bound for airdrop over Gaza take off from an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 2, 2024. The humanitarian aid included 66 pallets carrying 38,000 Meals Ready to Eat and water. The U.S. Air Force’s rapid global mobility capability enabled the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies to Gaza.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 11:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914410
    VIRIN: 240302-F-VR222-3001
    Filename: DOD_110155400
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 12
    High-Res. Downloads: 12

    airdrop
    AFCENT
    humanitarian aid
    Army
    Gaza

