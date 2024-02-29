U.S. Air Force, Army airdrop 66 pallets of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Three U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules loaded with humanitarian aid bound for airdrop over Gaza take off from an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 2, 2024. The humanitarian aid included 66 pallets carrying 38,000 Meals Ready to Eat and water. The U.S. Air Force’s rapid global mobility capability enabled the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies to Gaza.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 11:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914410
|VIRIN:
|240302-F-VR222-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110155400
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|12
|High-Res. Downloads:
|12
