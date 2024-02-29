Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa command chief, is interviewed at the 2024 African Air Chiefs Symposium, Tunis, Tunisia, Feb. 29, 2024. The AACS is sponsored by the Tunisian Air Force with U.S. Air Forces Africa, consisting of delegates from 37 African nations, discussing common interests across the continent and fostering cooperation among African Air Chiefs. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 08:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914409
|VIRIN:
|240229-F-FG548-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110155377
|Length:
|00:05:55
|Location:
|TUNIS, TN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AACS 2024 Interview: Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT