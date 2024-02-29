U.S. and Royal Thai Marines conduct military operations on urbanized terrain training during Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 29, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 08:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914408
|VIRIN:
|240229-M-HP224-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110155376
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, TH
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, B-Roll: 15th MEU, Royal Thai Marines Run MOUT course, by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT