U.S. Air Force, Army airdrop 66 pallets of humanitarian aid to Gaza

B-roll of U.S. service members secure humanitarian aid onto a cargo aircraft at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 1, 2024. The humanitarian aid included 66 pallets carrying 38,000 Meals Ready to Eat and water. The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army worked together to deliver 65 pallets of humanitarian aid. The U.S. Air Force rapid global mobility capability enabled the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies to Gaza.