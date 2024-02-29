Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force, Army airdrop 66 pallets of humanitarian aid to Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.01.2024

    Courtesy Video

    United States Air Forces Central     

    B-roll of U.S. service members secure humanitarian aid onto a cargo aircraft at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 1, 2024. The humanitarian aid included 66 pallets carrying 38,000 Meals Ready to Eat and water. The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army worked together to deliver 65 pallets of humanitarian aid. The U.S. Air Force rapid global mobility capability enabled the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies to Gaza.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 11:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914406
    VIRIN: 240301-F-BQ566-1001
    Filename: DOD_110155372
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Airdrop
    USCENTCOM
    Humanitarian Aid
    Army
    Gaza

